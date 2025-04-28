WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a grand slam and matched a franchise record with nine RBIs, helping the New York Mets pound Washington Nationals 19-5 on Monday.

Nimmo also hit a three-run drive in his seventh career multihomer game. The 32-year-old outfielder had four hits and scored four times after beginning the day with a .192 batting average.

New York earned a split of the four-game series. The Mets have won nine of 11 overall to improve to a major league-best 20-9.

Jeff McNeil and Mark Vientos also homered for New York, which finished with 21 hits. Vientos connected for a three-run drive against Washington infielder Amed Rosario in the ninth.

James Wood and Nathaniel Lowe homered for Washington in the eighth.

The Mets had a 3-0 lead when Colin Poche replaced Nationals starter Trevor Williams (1-3) with two on in the sixth. Nimmo greeted the left-hander by ripping a 2-0 fastball deep to right-center.

An inning later, the Mets had the bases loaded when Nimmo sent Cole Henry’s fastball into the right-field seats for his second career grand slam.

Nimmo added a two-run double in the eighth to tie the franchise record for RBIs set by Carlos Delgado in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees on June 27, 2008.

McNeil, who made his season debut Friday after missing 25 games with a right oblique strain, hit the first pitch of the fifth deep to right for his first home run of the year.

Griffin Canning (4-1) pitched five innings of four-hit ball for New York. He has won four consecutive starts for the first time in his six-season career.

José Ureña earned his first save of the season. He allowed five runs in three innings in his Mets debut.

Williams yielded five runs in a season-high 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Nimmo’s sixth-inning shot broke open the game. It was his first homer since April 12.

Key stat

Nimmo was mired in a 7-for-47 (.149) slump with no extra-base hits in his previous 12 games before Monday.

Up next

New York left-hander David Peterson (1-1, 3.29 ERA) starts Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series against Arizona.

Lefty MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.34 ERA) starts Tuesday as Washington opens a three-game series at Philadelphia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb