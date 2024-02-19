Free agent right-hander Brandon Woodruff is heading back to the Milwaukee Brewers on a two-year deal, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Woodruff was one of several players not tendered contracts in November by the team.

After an injury-riddled 2023, the 31-year-old had shoulder surgery in the off-season and is expected to miss most -- if not all -- of the 2024 season.

In 11 starts last year, the Tupelo, Miss., native went 5-1 and turned in a 2.28 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 67.0 innings pitched.

Woodruff has spent the last seven seasons in Milwaukee, making the National League All-Star Team twice (2019, 2021). His best year came in 2021 when he posted a 2.56 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 211 strikeouts in 179.1 innings pitched.

All in all, Woodruff is 46-26 with a 3.10 big league ERA in seven seasons for the Brewers.