TORONTO (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider will return to the mound against the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon, his first big league start since an April 2024 surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The Braves activated Strider off the injured list Wednesday morning and optioned right-handed reliever Zach Thompson to Triple-A.

The Braves are off to a slow start, and the return of Strider could provide a big lift. He went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 2023, finishing with a major league-best 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings and placing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

Strider struck out 13 in 5 1/3 innings in a dominant rehab start at Triple-A last Thursday, allowing one run and three hits. He threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes, and reached 97 mph with his fastball.

Strider, 26, last appeared in the majors on April 5, 2024, against the Diamondbacks in Atlanta.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt starts for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s rubber match against the Braves.

