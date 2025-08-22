NEW YORK (AP) — Brayan Bello pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 1-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night that clinched the season series between the longtime rivals.

Boston moved a half-game ahead of the Yankees for the first American League wild card and improved to 7-1 against New York this year after losing the first meeting on June 6.

Bello (10-6) allowed singles to Ben Rice, Trent Grisham and Austin Wells and permitted four baserunners in his third scoreless start this season and second against the Yankees. After giving up Grisham's hit, the right-hander got Rice to ground into a double play to end the third. Wells was doubled off first in the sixth on a line drive by Grisham.

Connor Wong hit an RBI double off Mark Leiter Jr. (5-7) in the seventh after pinch-hitter Nathaniel Lowe doubled.

Boston rookie Jhostynxon Garcia went 0 for 3 with a walk and three strikeouts in his major league debut. He was batting in the fourth against Max Fried when a squirrel ran onto the field and briefly delayed the game.

The Yankees lost their second straight, both to Boston, following a five-game winning streak and dropped 5 1/2 games behind first-place Toronto in the AL East. New York was shut out for the ninth time this season.

Fried allowed four hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out seven but tied a season high with three walks and was lifted after 99 pitches.

Key moments

Garrett Whitlock struck out pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton on three pitches to end the eighth. Aroldis Chapman fanned two in the ninth for his 25th save.

Key stats

The Yankees were held to three hits or fewer for the ninth time this season. Last year, New York was limited to three hits or less six times.

Up next

Boston LHP Garrett Crochet (13-5, 2.43 ERA) opposes New York rookie RHP Will Warren (7-5, 4.25) on Saturday afternoon.

