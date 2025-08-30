Brewers' Chourio nearly connects on first pitch in return from IL but Toronto's Straw saves HR

TORONTO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio nearly returned from the injured list with a bang, but he was denied by a spectacular catch from Toronto’s Myles Straw.

Chourio was activated off the 10-day IL before Saturday’s game at Toronto. He hammered a 94 mph fastball on the first pitch he saw from Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman, driving it to deep center in the first inning.

Straw denied Chourio by jumping above the short wall in center and making a home run-saving grab.

Chourio went on the IL on Aug. 1 because of a strained right hamstring. He was injured running the bases in a July 29 win over the Cubs.

Chourio finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting last season. He came into Saturday's game batting .276 with 17 homers, 67 RBIs and 18 steals for Milwaukee, owners of the best record in the majors at 84-52.

The Brewers are 20-8 without Chourio in August after beating AL East-leading Toronto 7-2 on Friday.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb