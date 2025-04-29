NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Brooks Raley, who is recovering from elbow surgery last May, on Tuesday finalized a one-year contract with the New York Mets that guarantees $1.85 million.

A seven-year major league veteran, Raley made eight appearances for the Mets last year before getting hurt, the last on April 19. The 36-year-old has a 4.04 ERA and 6-10 record with the Chicago Cubs (2012-13), Cincinnati (2020), Houston (2020-21), Tampa Bay (2022) and the Mets (2023-23). He pitched in South Korea from 2015-19.

Raley, who was placed on the 15-day injured list, gets a $1.5 million salary this year. His deal includes a $4.75 million team option for 2026 with a $350,000 buyout.

He would get a $250,000 roster bonus if added to the active major league roster this year and could earn $900,000 more in performance bonuses for games as a pitcher: $125,000 each for 10, 15 and 20, and $175,000 apiece for 25, 30 and 35.

Raley could earn $1.75 million in performance bonuses in 2026 for games as a pitcher: $250,000 each for 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60 and 65.

He had become a free agent after last season.

New York also transferred left-hander Sean Manaea to the 60-day IL, recalled right-hander Kevin Herget from Triple-A Syracuse and designated right-hander Jose Ureña for assignment.

