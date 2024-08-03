Bryant sends Rockies past Padres for fifth straight time

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kris Bryant hit a go-ahead, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat San Diego 5-2 on Friday night for their fifth straight win against the Padres.

The Rockies entered the night 30 games under .500 and last in the NL West. They swept the Padres on May 13-15 in San Diego and also won the last game of a series in Denver in late April.

It was San Diego's third loss in 12 games since the All-Star break.

Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon left the game in the third inning with a bruised left eye after he was hit on the left wrist and face on an errant throw by second baseman Xander Bogaerts. Blackmon flipped off his helmet, grabbed at his face and went down in pain. He was tended to for several minutes before leaving.

“It's better,” Blackmon said afterward. “I feel better. It felt like my eye exploded. I think I got lucky to be honest. It could have hit me with a little more force. I don't think it really hit me that hard.”

The Padres took a 2-1 lead on home runs by Manny Machado leading off the second and Donovan Solano in the fourth, both off Austin Gomber (3-7).

The Rockies surged ahead 4-2 on three runs in the sixth against Jeremiah Estrada (3-2), who loaded the bases with no outs on consecutive walks and a single. Bryant, who has been plagued by injuries in his three seasons with the Rockies, singled to center with one out to bring in Brenton Doyle and Ryan McMahon. Jake Cave hit an RBI single with two outs.

Bryant starred at the University of San Diego before being taken by the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the 2013 draft. He was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the NL MVP in 2016, when he helped the Cubs win the World Series, their first title since 1908.

“Couple of big knocks for KB. That was big,” manager Bud Black said. “We've got to get him going. KB wants to be a big part of this. A night like tonight can give him a little bit of a jump start as we go through these next two months.”

Bryant has been on the injured list twice this season, with rib and lower back injuries, costing him a total of 74 games.

“It's been frustrating for KB, no doubt about it,” Black added.

McMahon added a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Brendan Rodgers had three hits, including a leadoff homer in the second off Randy Vásquez.

Gomber held San Diego to two runs and five hits in seven innings, struck out six and walked one.

Victor Vodnik pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Vásquez allowed one run and three hits in five innings, struck out four and walked two.

Doyle, the center fielder, made a running, leaping catch at the wall to rob All-Star Jurickson Profar of a home run leading off the eighth.

“I'd rather rob a home run than hit one any day,” he said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Manager Mike Shildt said RHP Michael King will be skipped a spot in the rotation after he was hit on the left calf by a line drive at Baltimore last Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Rockies haven't named a starter for Saturday night while the Padres will go with RHP Martín Pérez (2-5, 5.20 ERA), who was obtained Tuesday in a trade with Pittsburgh.

