MIAMI (AP) — Bryson Stott hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning, and the major league-best Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 on Saturday.

Stott finished with two hits and four RBIs. Catcher J.T. Realmuto had a run-scoring single and threw out two baserunners trying to steal for the Phillies, who have won 13 of 15 to improve to 28-12. Cristian Pache had three hits and an RBI and is 5-for-9 through the first two games of the series.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker (3-0) allowed one run in six innings. He gave up eight hits and struck out four.

The Marlins dropped to an NL-worst 10-31. They are 1-7 since trading NL batting champion Luis Arraez on May 4.

Philadelphia trailed 1-0 in the sixth before Realmuto's RBI hit against Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo (0-3). Anthony Maldonado relieved Luzardo and allowed Alec Bohm’s two-out single and walked Nick Castellanos. Stott then hit a hard grounder over the bag at first that rolled to the wall and cleared the bases.

The Phillies broke it open with a four-run eighth. Stott and Pache hit RBI singles and Johan Rojas’ two-run single padded the lead.

Otto López hit a two-run homer for Miami in the ninth.

Vidal Bruján put the Marlins ahead 1-0 in the fifth when he drove the first pitch from Walker over the wall in right-center for his first homer since Oct. 5, 2022, when he was with Tampa Bay.

Luzardo allowed two runs and four hits while striking out out eight in 5 2/3 innings. He had been sidelined since April 20 because of left elbow tightness.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: DH-OF Kyle Schwarber missed his first game of the season. Schwarber experienced back soreness during Friday’s series opener and was replaced late in the game.

Marlins: INF Tim Anderson (lower back tightness) was a late scratch. ... LHP A.J. Puk (left shoulder fatigue) struck out the three batters he faced in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Jacksonville Friday.

UP NEXT

RHP Zack Wheeler (4-3, 1.64) will start for the Phillies as they seek a three-game sweep on Sunday. LHP Braxton Garrett will make his season debut for the Marlins. Garrett began the season on the injured list because of a left shoulder impingement.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb