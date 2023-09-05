The Buffalo Bisons placed pitcher Alek Manoah on the temporarily inactive list Monday, per the MILB transaction wire.

Manoah has yet to pitch for the Bisons since being demoted to the Triple-A club on Aug. 11. The reason for Monday's transaction is not yet clear, though the list's purpose can include a player being "away from a team for a few days because of a personal matter," according to the MILB.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has stated that Manoah isn’t injured, though a full-body scan held him back from joining the Bisons upon being assigned to the team.

“If you look back at the course of his career, every player deals with, whether they are aches and pains, and I’m not referring to Alek specifically, but any player is going to go through, even in the off-season, hiccups and bumps, and we just wanted to make sure there was nothing lingering,” Atkins said.

“We do not believe that was he was pitching through … well, our medical staff would have told us, if so.”

The 25-year-old righty last pitched in a 4-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 10, when he gave up four hits and four earned runs in four innings of work.

Manoah was sent to the Florida Complex League earlier this season on a conditioning stint before returning to the Blue Jays in June. He made six starts before being sent to the Bisons last month.

For his season, Manoah is 3-9 with a 5.87 earned run average and WHIP of 1.740 over 87.1 innings of work in 19 starts.