Bunting competition in spring training pays off for Jays in win over Nats

TORONTO - A team bunting contest in spring training took a bite out of Blue Jays manager John Schneider's wallet but proved to be a worthwhile investment Tuesday in a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals.

Will Wagner bunted his way on to first base as part of a three-run second inning. And, after George Springer singled to open the bottom of the eighth with the game tied 3-3, Wagner got on base again when pitcher Jose Ferrer fumbled another bunt. Ernie Clement's sacrifice bunt then advanced the runners.

After pinch-hitter Davis Schneider struck out, Bo Bichette lined a single down the right-field line to score both runners and restore the Jays' lead.

"We actually had a bunting competition, true story, in spring training," Schneider revealed after the game. "And we divided guys into teams with the winning team getting $1,000 courtesy of me. They worked hard at it."

The bunting competition pitted six players on Team Blue against six on Team Jays, Schneider recalled.

The competition had players laying down sacrifice bunts, some bunting for hits and others bunting in a safety squeeze situation. First base coach Mark (Bud) Budzinski brought props, from cones to hula hoops.

"It gets repetitive when you get asked to come out and bunt early in spring training," said Schneider. "So Bud and I, one night, came up with a little bit of a competition to make it a little bit more motivating for the guys to go out and do it. So far so good."

Schneider pointed to Clement as an accomplished bunter with catcher Tyler Heineman an all-rounder who "can do a little bit of everything."

"I think Ernie kind of stood out just with the consistency in which he practised. When it's eight o'clock in the morning in Dunedin (Florida), it doesn't matter unless you get it done here. So I think the reps were good and he stood out."

"Whatever it takes to help a win," added Schneider, who admitted bench coach Don Mattingly helped with the pot. "If bunting helps us get a win tonight, money well spent."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.