Burlington, Ont. native and Chicago Cubs prospect Owen Caissie was named a Baseball America Minor League All-Star.

The 21-year-old outfielder spent the season at the Double-A Tennessee Smokies.

He played in 120 games this season, batting .289 with 22 home runs and 84 runs batted in with an OPS of .918.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft out of Burlington's Notre Dame High School by the San Diego Padres, Caissie was dealt to the Cubs later that year in the trade that saw Yu Darvish head west.

Caissie represented Canada at this year's World Baseball Classic, appearing in three games and recording a HR and four RBI.

Among those also selected to the team were BA's Minor League Player of the Year and the 2022 first overall pick, Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday and a pair of Tampa Bay Rays prospects currently in the big leagues in Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero.