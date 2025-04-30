Burnes gets first win for Diamondbacks in win over Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Corbin Burnes earned his first win for Arizona and pinch-hitter Geraldo Perdomo delivered a two-run single in the seventh inning that sent the Diamondbacks past the New York Mets 4-3 on Wednesday night.

New York scored twice in the ninth before Ryan Thompson retired Francisco Alvarez on a grounder with the bases loaded for his eighth major league save and first this season.

Making his sixth start with his new team since signing a $210 million, six-year contract as a free agent last offseason, Burnes (1-1) pitched out of trouble for six innings. He allowed one run and four hits, overcoming five walks and a balk to help the Diamondbacks win for the second time in seven games.

Mark Vientos homered off Burnes in the third, but then grounded into an inning-ending double play with two on in the fifth.

Mets opener Huascar Brazobán and left-hander Brandon Waddell combined for 6 1/3 shutout innings, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounded a single off scuffling reliever Ryne Stanek (0-3) with two outs in the seventh.

Jorge Barrosa's bat splintered on a double, and Perdomo punched a soft single that fell just in front of diving left fielder Jeff McNeil to put Arizona ahead 2-1.

Barrosa and Perdomo each added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to make it 4-1 after Gurriel doubled off Mets newcomer Chris Devenski.

Justin Martinez gave up Taylor's leadoff homer in the bottom half and walked the next two batters before giving way to Thompson.

Stanek has taken the loss in each of his past three outings. New York (21-10), which dropped to 13-2 at home, was trying to become the first team in National League history to win 20 games in April.

Key moment

Burnes gave up a leadoff double in the first and walked Pete Alonso and Vientos on eight pitches to load the bases with one out. But the right-hander struck out Starling Marte and retired McNeil on an easy grounder to escape the jam.

Key stat

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo earned his 600th win as the Diamondbacks improved to 8-24 in their last 32 games against the Mets.

Up next

Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (1-4, 5.57 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday against RHP Kodai Senga (3-1, 1.26).

