The Toronto Blue Jays' recent run has captured the attention of the city and the entire baseball world.

The Jays have gone 18-5 over the past month, and lead the majors with a .274 batting average, .356 on-base percentage, and 132 runs scored.

The run has helped Toronto surpass the New York Yankees in the American League East and take the No. 1 spot in the division as the trade deadline approaches on July 31.

The Blue Jays are now in a position to be a buyer at the deadline, and many are expecting them to be as active as any team in order to improve for the stretch run.

"Generally, the feedback I'm getting from other teams is that they just gave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. $500 million, and the team is performing better than anyone expected with the way the offence has turned around since May. So now is the time [to go all-in] and it's a rare opportunity," ESPN's Buster Olney told TSN1050's First Up on Tuesday.

Onley thinks that the Blue Jays are as good as any team in the AL right now with the way their offence is producing, but also believes that they could rise to the top of the class if they could add some power to the lineup.

He links the Blue Jays to kicking tires on two Arizona Diamondbacks players who could fit their needs in third baseman Eugenio Suarez and Canadian first baseman Josh Naylor.

"[The Blue Jays] have a really fun, more-than-the-sum-of-their-parts offence that they've put together with these young guys emerging," said Olney. "That's why for me, if they can get an aircraft carrier-type of hitter like Suarez or Naylor in the middle of the lineup, they may be the team to beat in the AL."

Suarez will be one of the most sought-after trade deadline pieces on the market with a number of contending teams competing for his services, including the Blue Jays and Yankees. The 34-year-old infielder is third in the majors with 36 home runs and leads the league with 86 RBIs.

He is in the final season of a seven-year, $66 million contract and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in the off-season.

Along with the Blue Jays and Yankees, Olney lists the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners as other suitors for Suarez, with both franchises having a more attractive farm system than the two AL East teams.

"The case with the Blue Jays, because their farm system isn't considered to be as deep as other teams, they might be at a disadvantage," said Olney. "The Yankees definitely want him, but they don't have a great farm system [either]. The Cubs have a better farm system, and if they decide to go in, they would have a lot to offer. I think Seattle is [also] really dangerous in the Suarez bidding and there are a lot of teams that could be involved in that discussion."

Naylor could provide the Blue Jays with the spark they need with the long ball, but with Guerrero Jr. cemented at first base, the team would have weigh the pros and cons of using Naylor as a full-time designated hitter.

"The question [with Naylor] is that because you have Vladdy, that means Naylor would have to be a DH," said Olney. "Are they comfortable having George Springer playing more outfield than he is right now? I feel like Springer is at his best when he can get time off his feet and serve as a DH."

Outside of the offence, bullpen pitching help will be a hot commodity as teams try to stock up with as many arms as possible for a playoff run.

Olney lists Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins and Kevin Ginkel of the Diamondbacks as possible options for teams heading into the deadline.

However, the crown jewel in the bullpen could come from the St. Louis Cardinals with closer Ryan Helsley possibly becoming available if the team continues to plummet in the standings.

"Privately, there are general managers rooting against the Cardinals so Helsley would become available," said Olney. "All summer, the Cardinals have told people they want to finish [team president] John Mozeliak's last year with a good finish and they're probably not going to trade anybody. But they've tumbled in the standings. Suarez is the biggest name people are targeting right now, but I think Helsley is No.2."

Olney compared the bullpen market to musical chairs where he thinks every contending team will acquire an arm or two prior to the deadline, but the quality of those arms will be the main question.

One area of the roster that could be on the backburner position for the Blue Jays heading into the deadline is the starting rotation, which is led by right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman.

Gausman strutted his stuff on Monday against the Yankees, allowing one run in seven innings with eight strikeouts and leading his team to a 4-1 win and their fifth straight victory over the Yankees.

The 34-year-old's consistency gives the Blue Jays an ace with the ability to go up against any of the top pitchers in the AL in a potential Game 1 matchup in the playoffs.

"Gausman pitched in a big moment and was totally dominant," Olney said. "If you're looking ahead to a playoff series and who will start Game 1 and go toe-to-toe with some of the best guys, Gausman could.

"I remember talking to him for the first time when before he was initially drafted by the [Baltimore] Orioles and he was such a nice and polite person. I think over time he's built some scar tissue and, competitively, he's not so nice anymore. Watching him and how determined he was [last night] was really cool."