Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have been tied at the hip for years in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

They played together at various levels in the minor leagues, made their big-league debuts in the same season, and both entered the 2025 season as pending free agents amid an uncertain future for the organization.

Everything changed early Monday morning when Guerrero and the Jays reportedly agreed to a 14-year, $500 million contract that ends up being the second-largest deal in baseball history when adjusted for present day value.

With Guerrero signed long term, what does it mean for Bichette’s future? According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the chances of working out another extension seem unlikely.

“First off, I’ll just say, flat out, I doubt it,” Olney told TSN 1050 Toronto’s First Up with Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo when asked if he felt the Jays would do the same with Bichette.

“It’s really hard to put a number on him coming off of last year. You know, what is Bo Bichette as a player? I don’t think anyone really knows the answer to that. So, it’s hard to place a dollar figure on it,” Olney said.

Bichette had been consistent over the first five years of his big-league career, leading the American League in hits in both 2021 and 2022 while batting as high as .311 and no lower than .290. But a down season, compounded with injuries, made 2024 a nightmare for the 27-year-old shortstop, causing him to finish with a .225/.277/.322 slash line and just four home runs in 81 games. Through nearly two weeks in 2025, Bichette has a .695 OPS with zero home runs.

Olney also pointed to the heat the Blue Jays’ front office was under to get the Guerrero deal done as evidence of a possible let up when it comes to working something out with Bichette.

“By signing Vladdy Jr., it absolutely takes the pressure off the Blue Jays to do something with Bo Bichette. They were under so much pressure in the Vladdy negotiations and now, if Bichette walks out the door in the fall, the Blue Jays can rightly say ‘Well we have the face of our franchise going forward.’”

Toronto has several players coming off the books after the season in addition to Bichette. Chris Bassitt (making $22 million in 2025), Max Scherzer ($15.5 million) and Chad Green (10.5 million) are all scheduled to become free agents. The contracts of Kevin Gausman, George Springer, Daulton Varsho and Yimi Garcia are all up the year after.

Olney said he could see the Jays circling back to Bichette if he has a good year, but notes other teams would then likely be in on the bidding and drive his price up.

“If I’m guessing, he’s going to be with another team next year,” Olney summarized.

Bichette and the Jays will continue their series in Boston Tuesday, with rookie Easton Lucas getting the ball against Garrett Crochet.