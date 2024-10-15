After finishing in last place in the AL East for the first time in 11 years, the Toronto Blue Jays (74-88) are expected to make a splash in free agency this off-season to try to address problems with the offence.

ESPN's Buster Olney thinks that Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman could be a key name in play.

Olney joined First Up on TSN1050 on Tuesday morning to discuss the chances the Blue Jays make a move on Bregman, and what other teams could be in play for the veteran.

"He's a proven winner, he's a really good third baseman, he can hit, he would help to lengthen out their lineup," Olney said.

Bregman, 30, is coming off the final season of a five-year, $100 million deal signed with the Astros. The two-time All-Star has received Most Valuable Player votes in four of his nine MLB seasons, and was a member of both the 2017 and 2022 World Series champion teams.

He finished the 2024 campaign with a .260 batting average and 26 home runs, 75 runs batted in and 79 runs scored.

"We know the Blue Jays have been looking to fill the third base spot more permanently for the past couple of years," Olney said.

"They made [former Blue Jays third baseman] Matt Chapman [an] offer for about $125 million early in the 2023 season, and Bregman fits [the team's needs] in a lot of ways."

Toronto's 4.14 runs scored per game ranked 23rd in the MLB this season. They scored one or fewer runs in 32 games last season, which accounted for 31 of their 88 losses.

Per FanGraphs, the Blue Jays ranked 20th in home runs hit by third basemen (16), 22nd in runs scored (66) and tied for 18th in wins above replacement (2.1) in 2024.

Bregman is expected to be one of the most attractive pieces on the market in free agency this winter, and the Blue Jays will have no shortage of competition in acquiring his services, according to Olney.

"Here's the thing: Not only does Houston want him back - and I do think there are limits to what the Astros can offer him - but there's another team that's on the rise in the American League that also could use a third baseman, and that would be the Detroit Tigers."

"They are managed by A.J. Hinch, who was Bregman's manager in Houston. They've got a lot of payroll flexibility ... I think, given their late-season success, given the excellence of their players and what they're building there, and given Hinch's influence, it wouldn't at all surprise me if they made a run at Alex as someone who could be an anchor for these young players on the Tigers," Olney said.

The Tigers made a surprise run to the playoffs after winning 32 of their last 48 games to surge from 54-60 to 86-76. Like the Blue Jays, they were sorely lacking for production out of the third base spot, as their 11 home runs from the hot corner ranked fifth from the bottom in the majors.

Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. even made 11 starts at the hot corner for the Blue Jays this past season, and if all else fails, he could be an option at third base in 2025 for the team.

“I signed as a third baseman, so it is my favourite position,” Guerrero said in June. “Regardless of if third is my favorite position, I’ll be prepared. First or third, wherever the team needs me.”