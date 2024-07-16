The Toronto Blue Jays entered the MLB All-Star break ranked third from the bottom in the American League standings.

Their 44-52 record has them sitting 9.5 games out of the final AL wild-card spot, and behind five other teams in the hunt for the spot currently held by the Boston Red Sox.

With the outlook for the second half of the season looking grim, the Blue Jays have focused their attention on the trade deadline, but ESPN Baseball Insider Buster Olney says there may not be as big a fire sale as fans may be expecting.

Speaking on First Up on TSN1050 Tuesday, Olney indicated that he has heard the Blue Jays plan to compete in 2025, and their trade deadline plans reflect that.

"What's being communicated from the Blue Jays is they are going to talk about trading all of the rentals on the team, the guys who are free agents at the end of the year," said Olney.

"Players like Chris Bassitt, who is under contract for next year ... are not available because the message coming from the Blue Jays is they intend to win in 2025."

Olney indicated earlier in July that Bassitt, who holds a 3.52 earned-run average through 19 starts, may be the most valued trade piece the Blue Jays could offer if they decide to go for a full rebuild.

"This is not a tear down or rebuild that's going to take a few years. This is with a few tweaks, a few adjustments, [the team thinks they] can be back in 2025," Olney said.

There are a number of players on expiring contracts that Olney says the Blue Jays are likely to move, including starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, and veteran hitters Kevin Kiermaier and Justin Turner.

Kikuchi, 33, is a lefty with a fastball that approaches 98mph on occasion and a strong slider, but struggled late in the first half of the season. He held a 3.24 ERA in April and May, but in his last nine starts, that number has spiked to 6.00.

The Blue Jays placed Kiermaier on revocable waivers earlier in July. The veteran centrefielder, who has won four Gold Gloves in his 12-year career, is hitting .189 in 73 games this season, but can provide value as a late-game pinch runner or defensive replacement.

"Guys like Kikuchi, Kiermaier, Turner, those guys are the ones who are going to be moved, according to what other teams are telling me about their conversations with the Blue Jays," Olney said.

The trade deadline is scheduled for July 30.