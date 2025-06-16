Shohei Ohtani is finally set to return to the mound, as he was announced as Monday's starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres after 22 months of recovery.

It seems like a lifetime ago when Ohtani last walked off the mound - he departed a start against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 23, 2023, claiming arm fatigue after just 1.1 innings pitched.

Still a member of the Los Angeles Angels at the time, Ohtani would go on to have elbow surgery on Sept. 19 that year, and with no firm date on when he may be ready to return to pitching, he signed a then-record-setting $700 million contract with the Dodgers that winter.

Even playing solely as a batter in 2024, Ohtani easily exceeded expectations in the first year of his 10-year deal with the Dodgers.

The 30-year-old superstar led the National League in home runs (54), runs batted in (130), on-base plus slugging (1.036), became the first ever 50-50 player in MLB history (hitting 50 or more home runs and stealing 50 or more bases), won the MVP award and topped it all off by leading the Dodgers to their ninth World Series title.

The prospect of adding an elite pitcher back to that arsenal is understandably causing excitement in Chavez Ravine.

“There’s been a lot of anticipation,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I think we’ve done it the right way as far as our process, communicating with Shohei and feeling good. ... It’s good for our team. Our guys are excited about this potential. And obviously, most important, I’m excited for Shohei.”

The phenomenon of a two-way player has elevated Ohtani's status in baseball history since he debuted in 2018. Many have tried at different levels, but as far as true two-way ball players go, only one name has ever done so for a sustained period.

Two-way players in MLB history Player Games pitched ERA Games as hitter Home runs Did they do both at the same time? MVP Awards Babe Ruth 163 2.28 2,503 714 Yes One Shohei Ohtani 86 3.01 930 250 Yes Three Johnny Lindell 55 4.47 854 72 Yes Zero Rick Ankiel 51 3.90 592 76 No Zero Michael Lorenzen 382 4.07 6 7 Yes Zero

Babe Ruth is widely acclaimed to be the greatest player ever to play the sport, the legend who was at the forefront of the birth of the live ball era, who still sits second all-time in home runs despite retiring 90 years ago.

There are many stories of players like Rick Ankiel, who started on one side and were forced to reinvent themselves after struggling at either a pitcher or batter early in their careers.

Then there are players like Michael Lorenzen and Johnny Lindell, who do both well enough to play games as one or both, but not to be penciled into the lineup when available to do both.

Ohtani is attempting to keep pitching a part of his arsenal deep into his career - health permitting. Not even Ruth was able to do that, as he pitched in only five games after his age-24 season in 1919.

Ohtani has the ability to be an electrifying, rotation-stabilizing pitcher - he finished in fourth in Cy Young voting in 2022, and has never held an earned-run average above 3.40 in any season in which he pitched more than five games.

Ohtani pitching numbers in his career Year Starts ERA Strikeouts Innings pitched Starts of 7+ innings 2018 10 3.31 63 51.2 2 2020 2 37.80 3 1.2 0 2021 23 3.18 156 130.1 7 2022 28 2.33 219 166.0 8 2023 23 3.14 167 132.0 6

The Dodgers are in desperate need of stability in their rotation at this time, too - with 14 pitchers on the Injured List, the ability to slot Ohtani in every five days on the mound would make Roberts' job a lot easier.

But the team is not trying to rush things with their superstar.

"I don’t know if it’s going to be one or two innings, but my guess is probably an inning to start," Roberts said of the plan for Ohtani's first start. "But it’s a good thing. The live, simulated, or whatever, sort of ran its course. He’s ready to make his debut on the mound.”

No matter the early results, Ohtani on the mound is a good thing for baseball.

His strikeout of then-Angels teammate Mike Trout to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic for Japan is one of countless moments of stardom that Ohtani has provided. Baseball fans are hoping there are many more to come.