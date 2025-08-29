The top two teams in Major League Baseball clash this weekend when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night to begin a three-game set.

Toronto enters the matchup as the top team in the American League with a 78-56 record and hold a 3.5 game lead over the Boston Red Sox for top spot in the AL East.

They are coming off a dramatic 9-8 comeback win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, which was their 10th win this season when trailing by three runs or more in a game. Only the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels have come back more times than the Blue Jays this season when down by three or more runs.

Toronto has had one of the most potent offences in the league, leading the majors in runs, RBIs, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage since May 28, which was the last time the team was under .500. The Brewers are second in each of those categories during that same span.

Despite putting up high offensive numbers, the only category the Blue Jays haven't led since the end of May is the home run section, sitting fifth in the majors with 116.

The Jays have been led by outfielder George Springer, who hit 24 long balls to go along with a .303 batting average and 67 RBIs. This has been a bounce-back season for the 35-year-old, who hit .220 with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs in 145 games last season.

"Going back a couple of months, he should have made the all-star team, and he just continues to do it," Blue Jays manager John Schneider told Keegan Matheson of MLB.com on Thursday. "George has been so good. He's been so consistent. I'm just really happy for him, personally, to have this bounce-back year."

Springer is followed by superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who, despite having a slow start to the 2025 season, has 21 home runs with a .292 batting average and 72 RBIs.

Pending free-agent shortstop Bo Bichette has regained his previous all-star offensive numbers after an off-year last season, leading the majors in hits with 169 and is second to New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, batting .307. He also has 16 home runs and 86 RBIs this season.

Toronto is projected to start Shane Bieber, Kevin Gausman, and Max Scherzer, respectively, for the three games against the Brewers, which could be a preview of the starting rotation when the postseason begins.

Bieber made his first start of the season on Aug. 22 after he was acquired by Toronto from the Cleveland Guardians prior to the trade deadline. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner hadn't pitched since April of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season and threw six innings, allowing one run with nine strikeouts against the Miami Marlins.

The Blue Jays are on pace to finish with a 93-69 record this season, which would be their best finish since they last won the division in 2015.

Milwaukee leads the major leagues entering Friday's action with an 83-52 record and are attempting to reach 100 wins in a season for the first time in franchise history. They are currently on pace for 97 wins but if they reach the century mark, they would be the first to do so since the 2023 campaign.

The Brewers hold a 4.5 game lead over the Blue Jays for best record in MLB and lead the league with a plus-161 run differential to go along with a plus-101 run differential on the road.

They have been led offensively by star outfielder Christian Yelich, who is batting .270 with 26 home runs and 90 RBIs.

Jackson Chourio has also contributed 17 home runs with a .271 batting average and 67 RBIs while Sal Frelick has been the team's most consistent hitter with a .298 batting average.

On the mound, the Milwaukee is expected to trot out Freddy Peralta, Quinn Priester, and Brandon Woodruff against Toronto.

Peralta has been the ace of the staff this season, going 15-5 with a 2.68 earned-run overage with 160 strikeouts and is a contender to win the NL Cy Young Award this season.

Milwaukee has been at their strongest when playing quality opponents this season, leading the league with 39 wins against teams with records over .500, narrowly beating out the Blue Jays who have 38 wins.