WASHINGTON (AP) — Byron Buxton hit two homers and drove in three runs, Joe Ryan pitched seven scoreless innings and the Minnesota Twins halted a seven-game losing streak with a 10-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Jose Miranda added a two-run homer as the Twins scored eight runs off Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (1-5). Willi Castro added a two-run shot off reliever Jacob Barnes as Minnesota responded following a players-only meeting after Monday night's 12-3 loss in the series opener.

Overall, the Twins scored more runs in the game than in the first six games of their skid combined.

“That was an enjoyable day at the ballpark, to say the least,” said Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli, who earned his 400th career victory. “A lot of guys wanted that, needed that, whatever you want to say. But it’s good to see so many guys contributing.”

Corbin allowed nine hits and three walks, and all of his season-worst eight runs allowed were earned.

“Kinda one of those days where it seemed like anything I threw got hit,” Corbin said.

Jacob Young had two of Washington's three hits as the Nationals were shut out for the third time in seven games. The loss came a day after snapping their own five-game losing streak.

Buxton has had hits in all three of his starts in his return after missing 14 games due to right knee inflammation.

He opened Tuesday's scoring in the second when he took Corbin's 0-1 offering the opposite way for a solo shot. In the fifth, he drove a two-run homer, his third of the season, slightly closer to dead center to stretch Minnesota's advantage to 6-0.

“I've been overthinking a little bit,” Buxton said. “Today, just kind of went up there and didn't try to do too much.”

That was more than enough support for Ryan (3-3), who allowed three hits and two walks in his first scoreless outing since June of last season.

Both free passes came in Ryan's final inning, marking just the second time a Nationals runner reached scoring position. He got out of the inning by fanning Joey Gallo for his sixth strikeout.

“If I go out for the inning, I expect to finish it,” Ryan said.

TRAINERS ROOM

Twins: 3B/SS Royce Lewis (right quad strain) ran the bases on Monday for the first time since going on the 10-day injured list in late March. ... RHP Josh Winder (scapular stress fracture) was slated continue his rehab assignment by throwing two-plus innings for Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday and Friday. He's allowed eight runs — seven earned — in his first five rehab outings.

Nationals: OF Lane Thomas (left knee sprain) went 0 for 3 and stole a base in his first rehab game Tuesday for Double-A Harrisburg. He will play again on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (2-4, 3.91 ERA), a Twin Cities area native and former Twins draft selection in high school, pitches for the first time against Minnesota, which sends rookie RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.97 ERA).

