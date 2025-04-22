MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bailey Ober worked six strong innings to win his second straight start, Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer and Byron Buxton made a diving catch to end the game and seal the Minnesota Twins' 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The White Sox loaded the bases in the ninth inning on an infield single and two walks off Twins closer Jhoan Duran. But the 27-year-old right-hander allowed just one run and earned his second save in as many chances when center fielder Buxton made a leaping, game-saving catch at the warning track in right-center on a liner by Andrew Benintendi with runners at second and third.

Ober (2-1) allowed one run on eight hits with six strikeouts. After giving up eight runs in 2 2/3 innings in his season debut, Ober has allowed six runs in his last four starts, covering 22 1/3 innings.

Rookie Luke Keaschall, playing in his fourth big league game since being recalled on Friday, had a single, walked twice, stole two bases and scored two runs for Minnesota, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Larnach hit his second homer of the season after Keaschall walked and stole second in the eighth inning.

Chicago’s Davis Martin (1-3) allowed two runs, none earned, in five innings, giving up three hits and three walks. Rookie catcher Edgar Quero had a career-high three hits in just his sixth game as the White Sox lost for the eighth time in nine games and slipped to 5-18.

Key moment

Keaschall scored the go-ahead run in the third inning when Quero’s throw to first hit Larnach in the back, one of two White Sox errors. Larnach had hit a dribbler in front of the plate and Keaschall scored from second.

Key stat

Chicago is now 1-10 on the road this season and 1-9 against the AL Central. The White Sox are 3-22 in their last 25 games, while being outscored 157-83, against the Twins. They have lost 13 straight at Target Field.

Up next

Rookie RHP David Festa (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his third start this season for Minnesota. Chicago RHP Bryse Wilson (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is making his first start of the season and first since June 20 of last season for Milwaukee against San Diego.

