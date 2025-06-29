ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — CJ Abrams' two-run triple capped a three-run 11th inning, and Washington's James Wood became the sixth player in MLB history to be intentionally walked four times as the Nationals beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 on Sunday.

Daylen Lile led off the 11th with a single off Connor Brogdon (1-1) and automatic runner Brady House advanced to third. Drew Miles doubled and drove in the go-ahead run before Abrams tripled, giving the Nationals their first series win Anaheim since 2005 — their first season after relocating from Montreal.

Wood went 1 for 2 and then was given a free pass his next four times up. Closer Kyle Finnegan (1-2) pitched three hitless innings for the win.

Lile doubled off the glove of Nolan Schanuel at first to begin the ninth against Angels closer Kenley Jansen, and Miles bunted him to third. Young singled for a 4-all tie.

Taylor Ward's double drove in a first-inning run off Nationals starter Mitchell Parker, who allowed three runs in five innings.

Washington tied it in the fourth off starter Jack Kochanowicz on an RBI double by House. The Nationals took a 2-1 lead the next inning on a double-play grounder by Luis García Jr.

Ward had another of his three doubles before scoring on a Jo Adell single to tie it in the sixth. Christian Moore followed with a two-out single for a 3-2 lead.

Young walked with two outs and scored on a double by Abrams to tie it 3-all

Luis Rengifo tripled in the eighth before scoring on a two-out wild pitch by Jose A. Ferrer, putting the Angels up 4-3.

Key moment

Wood became the first major leaguer since Barry Bonds to be intentionally walked four times. Bonds was intentionally walked four times in four different games in 2004. The only other players since at least 1955 to be intentionally walked four times in a game are Wood, Roger Maris, Garry Templeton, Manny Ramirez and Andre Dawson — who drew five intentional passes for the Chicago Cubs against Cincinnati on May 22, 1990.

Key stat

Jansen's first blown save in 16 opportunities prevented the Angels from moving above .500 for the first time since April 20, when they were 11-10.

Up next

The Nationals begin a six-game homestand Tuesday with the first of three against the Tigers. Neither team has named a starter.

The Angels begin a six-game trip Tuesday in Atlanta and haven't named a starter opposite Braves rookie RHP Didier Fuentes (0-2, 10.80 ERA).

___

