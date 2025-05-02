ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a grand slam among his two homers, bringing his season total to a major league-leading 12, and Bryan Woo allowed only one single over 6 1/3 innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the struggling Texas Rangers 13-1 on Friday.

Raleigh gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning and his grand slam highlighted a seven-run fifth.

Woo (4-1) retired the first 14 batters before Jonah Heim singled on a first-pitch fastball to center field with two out in the fifth. He struck out eight and walked none, throwing 87 pitches.

Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run homer to straight-away center in the sixth inning.

The AL West-leading Mariners (19-12) have won five consecutive games, their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in August 2023.

The Rangers (16-17) have lost eight of their last 10 games and dropped below .500 for the first time since their Opening Day loss to Boston. Last in the AL with 104 runs, they were shut out for 22 consecutive innings until Josh Smith's solo homer with two out in the ninth.

Jack Leiter (2-1) gave up six runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Rangers reserve catcher Tucker Barnhart pitched the final two innings, allowing three runs.

Seattle’s Randy Arozarena extended his on-base streak to 26 games with a double and a walk.

Key moment

Woo retired all 12 batters through four innings but led only 1-0 before Raleigh’s slam broke the game open.

Key stat

The Mariners had a season-high 17 hits.

Up next

Saturday’s middle game of the series will match Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (3-2, 3.62 ERA) against Rangers LHP Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.79).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb