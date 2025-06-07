MILWAUKEE (AP) — Caleb Durbin hit a walk-off homer leading off the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded after squandering a late lead to beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Saturday night.

After a two-run, two-out double by Luis Arraez tied it in the top of the ninth, Durbin ended it by sending the first pitch from David Morgan (0-1) over the wall in left-center field. It was the rookie third baseman's second career homer — and first since April 21.

Milwaukee's Trevor Megill (1-2) picked up the victory after blowing a save opportunity in the ninth.

Elias Díaz hit a one-out single, Xander Bogaerts drew a two-out walk and both runners advanced on a double steal. Arraez tied it by connecting on a 3-2 pitch and hitting a double into the left-field corner.

Milwaukee had taken the lead with two runs in the eighth. Rhys Hoskins’ bases-loaded sacrifice fly brought home Christian Yelich, then Isaac Collins singled home William Contreras.

The Brewers tied it at 1 in the seventh when Jake Bauers’ sacrifice fly brought home Collins with an unearned run.

San Diego opened the scoring in the fourth inning. Jackson Merrill hit a leadoff single, advanced to second on a Jose Iglesias walk and came home on a two-out single to left from Elias Díaz.

Padres starter Stephen Kolek pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings. Milwaukee’s José Quintana allowed one run in five innings.

Key moment

After Arraez tied it with his two-out double in the ninth, he stole third as the Padres threatened to take the lead. Megill regrouped and got out of the inning by retiring Manny Machado on a grounder to shortstop Andruw Monasterio.

Key stat

After going scoreless in the first 15 innings of this series, the Brewers scored four runs over the last three innings Saturday.

Up next

Ryan Bergert (1-0, 2.00 ERA) was set to start for San Diego on Sunday against Freddy Peralta (5-4, 2.92) in the series finale.

