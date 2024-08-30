Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor was helped off the field with an ankle injury after singling to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Manager Stephen Vogt confirmed after the Guardians' 10-8 victory that Naylor did not suffer any structural damage, describing the injury as an ankle bruise.

The Mississauga, Ont. native picked up his third hit of the night but fell down on the play and limped to first base out of the batter's box.

Tyler Freeman came on to pinch run for Naylor, who had four runs driven in on the evening before departing.

The 27-year-old was an All-Star for the first time in his career this season and came into Friday slashing .237/.319/.460 with 28 home runs and 94 RBI.

The Guardians (77-58) currently lead the American League Central division by 1.5 games. They'll continue their series against the Pirates Saturday evening at Progressive Field.