The Canadian Baseball Network has named Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Tyler Black as the top Canadian minor league hitting prospect for 2023, it was announced Friday.

The Stouffville, Ont., native played 123 games across two minor league levels last season, slashing .284/.417/.513 with 18 home runs and 73 RBI. Black played 84 games for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers and 39 games for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.

Black was ranked as the top Canadian MLB prospect by TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell during his Top 20 Canadian Baseball Prospects of 2024 feature from January.

The 23-year-old's combined 12 triples last season were the most in the affiliated minor league ranks. Black also finished first in Brewers' minor leaguers in runs (105), stolen bases (55) and extra-base hits (55). Black also ranked first among Canadian minor league players in runs, hits (128) and total bases (231).

He was also named Brewers' co-minor league player of the year alongside outfielder Jackson Chourio.