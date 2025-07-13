The Los Angeles Angels have selected right-handed Canadian pitcher Tyler Bremner with the second overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

The 21-year-old was born in San Diego, California, but both of Bremner's parents are from Ontario, with father Jason from Mississauga and his mother Jennifer from Queensville.

With UC Santa Barbara last season, Bremner started in 14 games, posting a 3.49 ERA and a 1.022 WHIP.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound righty was ranked 18th on MLB.com's prospect list.

The Angels earned the right to select second overall after finishing with a 63-99 record last season, last in the American League West division.