Canadian pitcher Mike Soroka has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports.

Over 25 games and nine starts with the last-place Chicago White Sox in 2024, the Calgary native posted an 0-10 record with a 4.74 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79.2 innings pitched.

Soroka, 27, was an All-Star in 2019 with the Atlanta Braves, posting a 13-4 record with a 2.68 ERA and 142 strikeouts over 29 starts and 174.2 innings pitched.

However in the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020, Soroka tore his Achilles in early August, finishing his campaign with just 13.2 innings pitched.

After a setback and a re-tear of his Achilles, Soroka missed all of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He eventually returned to the Braves in 2023, posting a 2-2 record with a 6.40 ERA over 32.1 innings pitched.