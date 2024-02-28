Canadian relief pitcher Matt Brash could miss an "extensive" amount of time for the Seattle Mariners this coming season, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

The Kingston, Ont., native was shut down by the team after experiencing pain during a throwing session last week. Divish reports that industry sources believe Brash could miss a significant amount of time during 2024, including possibly the entire season.

Manager Scott Servais did not reveal the nature of Brash's issue, but said on Monday that an update is expected in the next few days.

The 25-year-old had a solid sophomore season for Seattle in 2023, leading the league in appearances by a pitcher and posting a 3.06 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 70.2 innings.

He had a 4.44 ERA in 39 games two seasons ago as a rookie since making his MLB debut in April of 2022.