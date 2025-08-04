CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs starter Michael Soroka left Monday night's game against Cincinnati after two innings.

Soroka, who did not appear to be injured, was replaced by Ben Brown in the third inning. He was making his first appearance with the Cubs — on his 28th birthday — since being acquired from Washington last Wednesday.

Soroka allowed one hit, a solo homer to Tyler Stephenson in the second, striking out three and walking one.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB