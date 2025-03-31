TORONTO (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Michael Soroka left Monday’s start against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning with an apparent injury.

Manager Dave Martinez and the team trainer came to the mound after Soroka threw a pitch to Toronto’s Andrés Giménez.

The Canadian-born Soroka signed a one-year, $9-million contract with Washington in December.

Soroka allowed four runs and five hits. He walked one and struck out three. Soroka threw 83 pitches before departing, 57 for strikes.

Right-hander Lucas Sims replaced Soroka, who has faced multiple injuries in recent years.

In his third start of the COVID-delayed 2020 season, Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon during a routine fielding play. After a follow-up procedure and nine months of rehab, he injured the same tendon while walking into Atlanta’s ballpark. Soroka missed the entire regular season in 2021 and 2022.

