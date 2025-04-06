BOSTON (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera was unable to put weight on his left leg and had to be helped off the field after running the bases in the third inning in the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The team announced he had inflammation in his left knee.

Herrera went from first to third on a single into the left-field corner by Nolan Arenado. When Luken Baker fouled to first to end the inning, manager Oliver Marmol and an athletic trainer helped Herrera to the dugout, where he got assistance down the steps to the clubhouse.

He was replaced in the bottom of the inning by Pedro Pagés.

In the second, Herrera made a nice lunging catch for a force at the plate on Connor Wong's grounder to third, keeping a foot on the plate as he dove to his right.

