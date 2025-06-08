NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Narváez put Boston ahead with a three-run homer against his former team in the sixth inning, and the Red Sox overcame two home runs by Aaron Judge in an 11-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

Rafael Devers also went deep as Boston equaled a season high with five longballs to take two of three games at Yankee Stadium in the first series this season between the longtime rivals.

Narváez signed with the Yankees in 2015 and broke into the big leagues with them last year, getting into six games before New York traded him to Boston in December. The rookie catcher gave the Red Sox a 5-3 lead by lifting a fastball from Carlos Rodón (8-4) into the left-field seats.

Judge hit a pair of two-run homers for his fourth multihomer game this season and the 43rd of his career. He connected in the first off rookie Hunter Dobbins (3-1) and again in the ninth, ending the night with a .396 batting average.

Boston rookie Kristian Campbell hit a two-run homer to the short porch in right field off Rodón in the fifth. Abraham Toro and Trevor Story hit back-to-back solo shots in the eighth off Jonathan Loaisiga.

RAYS 3, MARLINS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a tying two-run homer in the fifth inning and his double in the eighth led to the eventual winning run as Tampa Bay beat Miami.

Díaz homered off Miami reliever Valente Bellozo in the fifth, tying the game at 2. He doubled off Bellozo (1-3) with one out in the eighth and was replaced by pinch runner José Caballero, who stole third and scored on a Brandon Lowe’s sacrifice fly off Calvin Faucher to make it 3-2.

Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen had his MLB-leading streak of 23 scoreless innings halted in the first. Xavier Edwards had a leadoff single and advanced two bases on a groundout by Jesús Sánchez when the Rays failed to cover third base. Otto Lopez had a streak-ending RBI single for a 1-0 lead.

Ronny Henriquez and Cade Gibson pitched a scoreless inningss following two shutout innings by Miami opener Anthony Veneziano. Bellozo walked Taylor Walls in the fifth before giving up Díaz’s ninth home run that tied it at 2.

Marlins rookie Heriberto Hernandez got the start at DH a day after he drove in the winning run with a pinch hit in the 10th inning of Miami’s 11-10 victory. He singled the first three times up. He led off the fifth with a hit off Rasmussen, took second on a two-out wild pitch and scored on a base hit by Sánchez for a 2-0 lead.

Rasmussen allowed two runs on six hits in six innings. He had won four straight starts and hadn’t surrendered a run since losing to the Brewers on May 11. Edwin Uceta (5-1) struck out three in two perfect innings for the win.

The Rays and the Marlins (24-39) split six games this season after Tampa Bay (35-30) had won the season series six straight years.

GUARDIANS 4, ASTROS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nolan Jones scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error by pitcher Steven Okert in the seventh inning, and Cleveland beat Houston to avoid a three-game sweep.

Steven Kwan followed with a sacrifice fly, plating Bo Naylor, as Okert (1-2) allowed two runs in his lone inning. Houston had tied the game at 2-all in the top of the seventh on Cam Smith’s two-run double against Tanner Bibee.

Cade Smith (2-2) retired all five batters he faced, striking out three. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Naylor matched his season high with three hits, including a two-run homer in the second off Brandon Walter. The Guardians had lost eight of their previous 12 games.

Walter, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land earlier in the day, allowed two runs in six innings. Jake Meyers matched a career high with four hits for the Astros, who went 4-2 on a six-game trip and have won 10 of their last 14.

Bibee, who carried a two-hit shutout into the seventh, struck out six without a walk over 6 1/3 innings.

TIGERS 4, CUBS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Flaherty struck out nine over six scoreless innings as Detroit defeated Chicago and took two of three games in a matchup of two of the MLB’s top teams.

The AL Central-leading Tigers improved to 43-24, while the NL Central-best Cubs fell to 40-25 in the first matchup this season of 40-win teams. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, June 8 matched the earliest such matchup since 2004. The Yankees and Dodgers played the first such game of last season, also on June 8.

Flaherty (5-6) allowed two hits and three walks. After a rough start, the 29-year-old right-hander is 3-1 with a 1.46 ERA and 29 strikeouts in his last four starts.

Cubs rookie starter Cade Horton (3-1) took his first career loss, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings.

Detroit took a 2-0 lead on Spencer Torkelson’s two-run double in the first and Flaherty retired the first nine batters he faced.

Chicago rallied in the fourth, getting four baserunners but failing to score. Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker led off with walks, and Pete Crow-Armstrong lined a one-out single to right. Right fielder Kerry Carpenter threw Happ out at the plate. Carson Kelly walked to load the bases before Parker Meadows made a jumping catch of Michael Busch’s 107-mph liner to center.

The Tigers doubled the lead in the fifth on a two-run double by Riley Greene.

PIRATES 2, PHILLIES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes again pitched into the eighth for Pittsburgh before Andrew McCutchen came through with a go-ahead single that inning, helping the Pirates complete a three-game sweep of Philadelphia.

Skenes lowered his ERA to 1.88 while his record remained at 4-6. The 23-year-old ace gave up one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in 7 2/3 innings before getting pulled for Braxton Ashcraft (1-0), who got the final four outs for his first win in the majors.

Cristopher Sánchez (5-2) walked Oneil Cruz to start the Pirates’ half of the eighth. McCutchen then hit a broken-bat single to right off Owen Kerkering and Cruz beat Nick Castellanos’ throw home after stumbling around third.

The Phillies have lost five straight and nine of 10.

Skenes is 1-4 in his past eight starts, even with allowing five runs in 42 1/3 innings over his last six. He gave up one run in eight innings against Houston in his previous outing.

Sánchez surrendered two runs — the first on an RBI double from Jared Triolo in the second — and five hits with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

PADRES 1, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Manny Machado homered and Ryan Bergert combined with five relievers on a four-hitter as San Diego edged Milwaukee.

The victory enabled the Padres to win the series in Milwaukee before they return home to face the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time this season.

Machado greeted Rob Zastryzny (1-1) by connecting on a 3-2 pitch and delivering a 425-foot drive over the wall in left-center field for his third homer in his last four games.

It was the first run Zastryzny has allowed in 10 appearances this year.

Yuki Matsui (1-1) earned the win after pitching two-thirds of an inning in relief of Ryan Bergert, who worked 5 1/3 innings in his second career start.

Robert Suarez allowed a two-out single to Joey Ortiz before retiring Brice Turang on a pop to short to earn his MLB-leading 21st save in 23 opportunities.

Milwaukee left 10 men on base over the last five innings.

Neither team got a hit through the first 4 1/2 innings as Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta and Bergert were both outstanding. Milwaukee’s first hit was a one-out single by Rhys Hoskins in the fifth. The Padres broke through on Tyler Wade’s leadoff single in the sixth.

REDS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt McLain broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run homer off Zac Gallen, and Cincinnati completed a three-game sweep with a win over Arizona.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jose Trevino also homered for the Reds (33-33), who got back to .500 for the first time since May 30.

Eugenio Suárez homered to center field for Arizona (31-34) against his former team in the second. Corbin Carroll had an RBI single in the third.

Reds starter Brady Singer went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He struck out three and walked three, leaving with the score tied 2-all.

Taylor Rogers (2-2) pitched two hitless innings for the win, and Tony Santillan worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Gallen (4-8) gave up four runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

ROYALS 7, WHITE SOX 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking double in Kansas City’s two-run seventh inning, and the Royals beat Chicago to avoid a series sweep.

Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. each hit a two-run homer for Kansas City, which had lost three of four. Jac Caglianone went 4 for 4 in his sixth major league game.

The Royals also got a big lift from Michael Lorenzen (4-6), who pitched six effective innings for his first win since April 29. The right-hander went 0-3 with a 6.89 ERA in his previous six starts.

Miguel Vargas homered and drove in three runs for Chicago, which had won three in a row, matching a season high.

Vargas drew a bases-loaded walk and Edgar Quero added an RBI single as the White Sox rallied for three runs in the ninth. But then Witt robbed Austin Slater of a run-scoring hit with a terrific diving catch at shortstop.

With two out and the bases loaded, Carlos Estévez earned his 19th save when he struck out Tim Elko swinging.

White Sox right-hander Mike Vasil allowed two runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings in his first major league start.

Perez’s fifth homer tied it at 2 in the fourth, and the Royals went ahead to stay in the seventh.

India drove in pinch-runner Drew Waters with a grounder down the third base line. After Witt popped out, Maikel Garcia made it 4-2 with an RBI single off Jordan Leasure.

Tyler Alexander (3-6) took the loss in his first game with Chicago, allowing one run and five hits in three innings. The lefty signed a one-year deal with the White Sox before the game.

DODGERS 7, CARDINALS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Clayton Kershaw allowed one run in five innings to record his first win since last August, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat St. Louis to avoid a three-game sweep.

Kershaw (1-0) threw 82 pitches, gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked none. The 37-year-old left-hander had not struck out at least seven since June 8, 2023, at Cincinnati, and his last win was also at St. Louis, on Aug. 18, 2024.

Tommy Edman drove in three runs with two hits and a sacrifice fly, and Mookie Betts homered for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff double and went 1 for 4.

St. Louis starter Michael McGreevy (1-1) was 7 years old when Kershaw made his major league debut on May 25, 2008, against the Cardinals. The 24-year-old right-hander, recalled from Triple-A Memphis to make his first start this season, gave up four runs in six innings.

Edman had an RBI single and Hyeseong Kim hit a two-run triple to put LA ahead 3-0 in the second. Edman added a run-scoring double in the fourth.

St. Louis scored against Kershaw in the fifth on a two-out RBI double by Masyn Winn.

TWINS 6, BLUE JAYS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brooks Lee and Christian Vázquez hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning and Minnesota beat Toronto to avoid a sweep and snap a three-game skid.

Minnesota trailed 3-2 when Lee led off against Bowden Francis with his fifth homer. Vázquez followed with his second and the Twins were never behind again.

Joe Ryan (7-2) allowed three runs — two earned — and four hits in five innings to help the Twins end the Blue Jays’ four-game winning streak. Brock Stewart, Cole Sands and Griffin Jax all followed with a scoreless inning. Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his 10th save in 11 opportunities.

Alan Roden doubled in a run in the second inning to give Toronto the lead, but Minnesota answered in its half with an RBI groundout from Vázquez and Trevor Larnach’s sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead.

Alejandro Kirk had an RBI single and George Springer doubled in a run to put Toronto ahead 3-2 in the third.

Mason Fluharty, who got the final two outs in the fourth, left with two on and one out in the fifth in favor of Erik Swanson. Ty France greeted Swanson with an RBI single for a 5-3 lead and Lee walked to load the bases. Swanson struck out Vázquez looking before Byron Buxton walked to set the final margin.

Francis (2-8) allowed four runs and five hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. Fluharty gave up two runs in an inning.

Toronto (35-30) was trying for its first sweep against Minnesota (35-30) at Target Field since 2013.

RANGERS 4, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evan Carter and Jake Burger each finished a triple short of the cycle as Texas beat slumping Washington.

Carter hit a two-run homer, doubled and singled his first three times up, but struck out in the eighth inning. Burger doubled, flied out and singled before providing an insurance run with a homer in the eighth.

Jacob Webb (3-3), the second of five Texas pitchers in a bullpen game, threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Robert Garcia got four outs for his fourth save.

Alex Call homered and singled for the Nationals, who have scored only 11 runs in their past seven games. Nathaniel Lowe had three of their six hits.

Washington starter Trevor Williams (3-7) gave up three runs — two earned — and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

GIANTS 4, BRAVES 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs as San Francisco extended its winning streak to five games with a victory over Atlanta.

The Giants swept the three-game series and sent the Braves to their seventh straight loss. Atlanta has lost 14 of its last 17 games and fell to 27-37, a season-low 10 games under .500.

San Francisco trailed 3-1 in the fourth when Yastrzemski sparked a three-run inning for the Giants. He tied the game with a two-out, two-run double down the right field line and scored on an error by the Braves’ Ozzie Albies, who couldn’t handle a ground ball by Tyler Fitzgerald to second.

Yastrzemski also had a sacrifice fly in the second that tied the game at 1, after the Braves scored in the first.

Matt Olson drove in all three runs for Atlanta. He knocked in a run with a fielders choice grounder in the first and had a two-run double the third that put Atlanta ahead.

MARINERS 3, ANGELS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — George Kirby struck out a career-high 14 during seven innings of two-hit ball, and Seattle snapped its five-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Kirby (1-3) issued no walks while retiring both his first 11 and his final 10 batters. His strikeouts were the most by a Mariners pitcher since James Paxton had 16 in May 2018, and he matched Miami’s Max Meyer for the most strikeouts in a major league game this season.

Donovan Solano drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth, and Randy Arozarena had an early RBI double among his three hits as the Mariners avoided a series sweep with their fourth win in 14 games.

Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Halos, who struck out 18 times overall while losing for only the second time in six games.

Andrés Muñoz earned his 18th save, returning from a week off and rebounding from back-to-back blown save opportunities in which he allowed his first earned runs of the entire season.

METS 13, ROCKIES 5

DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil each hit two of New York’s six home runs, and the Mets routed Colorado to sweep the major league-worst Rockies for the second time in a week.

Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez also went deep for the Mets, who completed a 5-2 trip and finished 6-0 against Colorado (12-53) this season. They moved a season-best 18 games over .500 at 42-24 and opened a 4 1/2-game lead in the NL East over skidding Philadelphia.

Juan Soto went 3 for 3 with three walks and three runs on a perfect day at the plate, reaching base six times in a game for the first time in his career.

Alonso launched a pair of two-run shots for his 23rd multihomer game, breaking a tie with Darryl Strawberry for the most in Mets history.

ATHLETICS 5, ORIOLES 1

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Max Muncy homered and Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom each had two hits and an RBI as the Athletics beat Baltimore to win their first series in more than a month.

Sean Newcomb (1-4) struck out three in three scoreless innings in relief of starter Jacob Lopez for the win. Grant Holman pitched a scoreless eighth and Mason Miller tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to end it.

The A’s last won a series May 2-4 when they took two of three against Miami. They hadn’t won a series at home since they won two of three against the Chicago White Sox from April 25-27.

The Athletics took a 1-0 lead off Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano in the first inning after Lawrence Butler led off with a base hit before scoring on Soderstrom’s two-out single.

A throwing error by catcher Jhonny Pereda on a pickoff attempt led to an unearned run off Lopez as the Orioles tied it in the second.

Pereda atoned for the errant throw with a go-ahead RBI double in the Athletics’ second. Butler drove in a run on a fielder’s choice before Wilson singled to make it 4-1.