NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto had a quiet night with three walks, a groundout and a flyout in his return to the Bronx, Carlos Rodón won his fourth straight decision and the New York Yankees beat the Mets 6-2 Friday night in the first of six Subway Series games this season.

Paul Goldschmidt had two RBIs and Cody Bellinger had three hits before a sellout crowd of 47,700.

Soto, who left the Yankees for a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets, was booed loudly by fans who rose to their feet when he batted in the first inning. He responded by taking off his helmet, tipping it to the crowd and touching it against his heart.

Rodón (5-3) allowed one run and two hits in five innings. Brandon Nimmo hit an RBI single in the fourth that drove in Soto.

Jonathan Loáisiga pitched a scoreless, one-hit sixth in his first big league appearance since April 3 last year after recovering from reconstructive elbow surgery. After Francisco Lindor's two-out RBI double off Yerry De Los Santos, Luke Weaver retired Soto on a fly to center with two on for his fifth save in six chances.

Goldschmidt put the Yankees ahead with a run-scoring single in a four-run third as Lindor's off-balance throw from shortstop bounced off first baseman Pete Alonso's glove for an error that allowed a second run to score. Anthony Volpe added a sacrifice fly and Oswaldo Peraza had a bases-loaded walk.

Tylor Megill (3-4) allowed four runs, four hits and five walks in a season-low 2 2/3 innings, dropping to 0-2 in his last four starts — all Mets defeats. He walked four in a 39-pitch second inning, and the five walks overall matched his career high.

Left-hander José Castillo had not yet reported to the Mets, who acquired him from Arizona on Thursday for cash.

Key moment

Lindor's off-balance throw was his seventh error this season, five shy of his 2024 total.

Key stat

Soto's walks were a season high.

Up next

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (1-1, 4.73) and Mets RHP Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.36) start Saturday.

