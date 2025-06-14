Carroll, Naylor homers send Diamondbacks past Padres and over .500 mark

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll and Josh Naylor homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

With the win, the Diamondbacks improved to 35-34 and moved past .500 for the first time since May 23, when they were 26-25.

Ryne Nelson (3-2) worked five innings and earned the win. He gave up some hard-hit balls, but allowed only one unearned run. He walked one and struck out three.

Naylor’s ninth homer came on the first pitch from Stephen Kolek in the second inning. The Diamondbacks added another run in the third on Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI single. They scored three runs in the fifth when Carroll led off with his 20th homer, an opposite-field drive to left-center, Naylor’s sacrifice fly and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.‘s RBI single that knocked out Kolek (3-2).

The Padres lost a run in unusual fashion in the second inning. With one out and runners on the corners, Elías Díaz struck out on a full count. Jake Cronenworth took off from first on the pitch and Gabriel Moreno’s throw went into center field, seemingly allowing Gavin Sheets to score from third. But plate umpire Jansen Visconti interfered with Moreno on the throw and sent the runners back to first and third. Nelson retired the next batter to end the inning.

Key moment

With two out in the home third, Carroll struck out, but Díaz’s passed ball allowed Carroll to reach. Ketel Marte walked and Perdomo’s single to right scored Carroll with the run that gave Arizona the lead for good.

Key stat

Marte had a walk and a single to extend his on-base streak to 25 games. Only Cleveland’s José Ramírez and Kansas City’s Vinnie Pasquantino (28 each) have longer active streaks through Friday.

Up next

The Padres start Ryan Bergert (1-0, 1.26) against the Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen (4-8, 5.15) on Saturday.

