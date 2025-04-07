DETROIT (AP) — Andy Ibañez homered, Casey Mize pitched six effective innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 6-2 on Monday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Jake Rogers walked three times and scored two runs as the Tigers improved to 6-1 since they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in their season-opening series.

Ibañez hit a three-run drive off Carlos Rodón (1-2) with two out in the third. It was his first homer of the season.

Mize (2-0) allowed one run and four hits. He struck out six and walked three.

Rodón struck out eight in six-plus innings, but he was charged with six runs — five earned — and four hits.

Aaron Judge made it 3-1 with an RBI single in the fifth, but Justyn-Henry Malloy responded with a two-run single in the bottom half.

The game was moved up to an afternoon start time because of frigid temperatures in Detroit. It was 38 degrees at the first pitch with light snow.

Key moment

Ben Rice tripled with one out in the third, but he was picked off by Rogers. Judge then walked before Cody Bellinger lined out to second.

Key stat

At the end of the fifth, the Tigers had five runs on two hits and hadn't left a runner on base. Rodón walked two batters before Ibañez's homer, and a walk and an error set up Malloy's two-run single.

Up next

The teams play Tuesday in another game that was moved to the afternoon because of the weather. Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 7.36 ERA) will face Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (0-2, 5.91 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb