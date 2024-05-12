BOSTON (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela had a two-run double after Washington center fielder Victor Robles dropped a routine fly for an error during Boston’s three-run second inning, and the Red Sox held off the Nationals 3-2 on Sunday to take the series.

Behind a good start from Brayan Bello (4-1) and scoreless work from four relievers, the Red Sox won their second straight after losing the opener Friday.

Eddie Rosario homered for the second consecutive day for the Nationals, a two-run shot. Robles also had a base-running blunder that took them out a potential big inning and lined to left with two runners on to end the seventh.

The game ended when Jacob Young was caught trying to steal second, but it was challenged and confirmed.

Robles dropped Vaughn Grissom’s fly, with the ball popping out of his glove when he was lining up to throw to third with runners on first and second. One out later, Rafaela’s bloop fell in down the right-field line for a ground-rule double.

Jarren Duran then scored on a wild pitch when Romy Gonzalez swung and missed. Adding to the crazy inning, plate umpire Brian O’Nora had the wrong count on Gonzalez later in the at-bat even though he took a full swing on the pitch.

In the top of the next inning, Robles ran to third — with the base occupied by Riley Adams, who was standing there on CJ Abrams’ single — before he was tagged out in a rundown to spoil a scoring chance.

Bello gave up two runs in five innings in his first start since going on the injured listed April 21 with back tightness. Kenley Jansen got the final three outs for his seventh save, the 427th of his career.

MacKenzie Gore (2-4) was charged with three runs, two earned, in his 111-pitch outing over six innings. He allowed six hits, striking out nine with two walks.

Rosario’s homer went into Boston’s bullpen, a drive that Rafaela made a running, lunging attempt on and tumbled over the wall just after it ticked off his glove.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (strained left oblique) is set to make a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (4-0, 1.96 ERA) is slated to start the opener of a three-game series on the road against the White Sox. RHP Chris Flexen (2-3, 4.29) is set for Chicago.

Red Sox: RHP Kutter Crawford (2-1, 1.75) is scheduled to start the opener of a four-game series Monday at Fenway Park against the Rays.

