BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Gary Sánchez hit back-to-back home runs to give Baltimore the lead and Félix Bautista finished off the Orioles' 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday with his second straight save.

Mullins hit his 11th home run, a two-run shot off Angels starter Tyler Anderson in the sixth, and Sánchez followed with his first homer with the Orioles for a 6-4 lead.

Bautista topped 100 mph for the first time since 2023 on a fastball to Mike Trout before Trout flied to right field for the second out in the ninth. Bautista walked Taylor Ward before striking out Logan O'Hoppe on the ninth pitch of the at-bat and his 22nd pitch in the inning. Bautista has 14 saves in 15 opportunities.

Trout homered high off the foul pole in left field after Zach Neto drew a leadoff walk from Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano to give the Angels a 2-0 lead in the first. It was his 11th home run this season and the 389th of his career.

LA's Luis Rengifo hit solo homers from both sides of the plate for the third time in his career after entering with just one on the season. He homered off lefty Keegan Akin to give the Angels a 4-3 lead in the sixth and again off right-hander Andrew Kittredge in the eighth to cut it to 6-5.

Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg had RBI singles in the third to give the Orioles a 3-2 lead.

Anderson (2-4) allowed six runs on nine hits in five innings. He is 0-4 in 10 starts since beating the Giants on April 18.

Sugano gave up three runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Akin (2-0) got four outs, including the final one in the fifth with the bases loaded to keep it tied at 3.

Key moment

Mullins has been involved in three of the Orioles' six back-to-back homers this season.

Key stat

Baltimore rookie Coby Mayo had his first multi-hit game, going 2 for 4 with a double for his first extra-base hit at home.

Up next

Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-5, 2.92) will try to prevent a sweep when he starts Sunday's series finale against Orioles LHP Cade Povich (1-5, 5.46).

