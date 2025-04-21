CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired Drew Pomeranz from the Seattle Mariners on Monday, putting another relief option in their minor league system.

Chicago traded cash to Seattle for the 36-year-old Pomeranz, who hasn't appeared in a big league game since 2021. The team said the veteran left-hander would report to Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs are on top of the NL Central with a 14-10 record, but their bullpen is off to a shaky start. They have a 5.19 bullpen ERA going into Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pomeranz signed a minor league contract with Seattle on March 27. He went 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA and two saves in nine appearances with Triple-A Tacoma.

Pomeranz has a connection to Cubs manager Craig Counsell. He had a 2.39 ERA in 25 appearances with Milwaukee in 2019 while Counsell was in the dugout with the Brewers.

Pomeranz was drafted by Cleveland with the No. 5 pick in the 2010 amateur draft out of the University of Mississippi. He broke into the majors with Colorado in 2011.

He is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA in 289 games (140 starts) over 11 years in the majors, also playing for the Athletics, San Diego, Boston and San Francisco.

The Athletic first reported that Pomeranz had been traded to the Cubs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb