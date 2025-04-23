CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added infielder Nicky Lopez and reliever Drew Pomeranz as part of a flurry of moves before Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lopez signed a one-year contract and Pomeranz was placed on the roster two days after he was acquired in a trade with Seattle. It was announced that Pomeranz would report to Triple-A Iowa after the deal, but he watched Tuesday night's 11-10 victory over the Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

Infielder Gage Workman was designated for assignment, and right-hander Gavin Hollowell was optioned to Iowa. The NL Central leaders also transferred left-hander Justin Steele to the 60-day injured list.

The Cubs also scratched designated hitter Seiya Suzuki from their series finale against Los Angeles because of right wrist soreness. Suzuki, who is day to day, was replaced by Justin Turner.

Lopez spent most of spring training with Chicago, but he opted out of his minor league deal on March 21. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels and went 0 for 6 in five games before he was designated for assignment on Friday.

Pomeranz signed a minor league contract with Seattle on March 27. He went 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA and two saves in nine appearances with Triple-A Tacoma.

The addition of Pomeranz puts another left-hander in a Chicago bullpen that is off to a shaky start. The Cubs began the day with a 5.34 bullpen ERA.

But the 36-year-old Pomeranz has been slowed by injuries. He hasn’t appeared in a big league game since 2021.

He has a connection to Cubs manager Craig Counsell. Pomeranz had a 2.39 ERA in 25 appearances with Milwaukee in 2019 while Counsell was in the dugout with the Brewers.

Drafted by Cleveland with the No. 5 pick in the 2010 amateur draft out of the University of Mississippi. Pomeranz broke into the majors with Colorado in 2011.

He is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA in 289 games (140 starts) over 11 years in the majors, also playing for the Athletics, San Diego, Boston and San Francisco.

