CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs locked in president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer for the long term, agreeing to a multiyear contract extension on Monday.

The 51-year-old Hoyer's contract was set to expire at the end of the season — his 14th with the Cubs. He was hired as general manager in 2011 and replaced Theo Epstein as president of baseball operations in 2020.

The announcement came hours before Chicago opened an important three-game series at NL Central rival Milwaukee. Led by All-Stars Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, the Cubs were tied with the Brewers with a league-best 62-43 record.

In a statement, Hoyer said he's “so grateful” for the “trust and support” of the Ricketts family owners and called the Cubs “a special organization with an amazing fan base.”

"I’m excited to keep building on the momentum we have and to work with a terrific baseball operations staff to consistently deliver a championship-caliber team for this great city,” he said.

Chairman Tom Ricketts praised Hoyer and his staff for building “a healthy player development organization” and putting “an exciting, playoff contending team on the field.”

"We are looking forward to the rest of the season and to working with Jed for years to come,” he added.

