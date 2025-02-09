MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman is one of the few remaining marquee free agents still on the market as teams begin to report for spring training.

It just so happens the Chicago Cubs have uncertainty at third base.

The potential marriage makes a lot of sense, particularly for rabid Cubs fans hungry for postseason success after four straight seasons without October baseball. That doesn't mean it's going to happen.

Then again, it doesn't mean it won't.

“I wouldn't rule out anything,” said Jed Hoyer, the Cubs' president of baseball operations.

The Cubs on Sunday became the first Major League Baseball team to open spring training, throwing and hitting in the sunshine on a pleasant Arizona morning. Chicago made a splashy trade during the offseason — adding All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros — but it's still fair to wonder if the franchise has done enough to compete for an NL Central title after an 83-79 record last year.

The 28-year-old Tucker has been one of the big league's best all-around outfielders over the past four seasons, helping the Astros win the World Series in 2022, and joins a lineup that includes talented holdovers like Ian Happ, Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki.

Chicago also recently beefed up the back end of its bullpen, adding veterans Ryan Pressly and Ryan Brasier.

“I think we’ve gotten better, but you’ve got to go play the games,” second-year manager Craig Counsell said. “We’ve got to compete and go through the journey with each other. Do our best to player develop, minimize injuries, keep roster building, all those things.”

The Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are getting a head start on most teams this spring because they're playing two regular-season games in the Tokyo Series on March 18-19, more than a week before other MLB teams have their first game.

The looming matchup brings into focus how differently the two big-market teams have approached the last few offseasons. Chicago has been relatively cautious handing out big contracts, methodically building its roster, while the Dodgers have spent, spent and then spent some more.

But with Bregman still on the market, there's still time for the Cubs to make another big move. The 30-year-old has played all nine of his big league seasons with the Astros, slugging 191 homers and winning two World Series titles.

“You always look for opportunity,” Hoyer said. “But right now, we’re going to have a meeting this afternoon, we’re going to focus on the guys who are in camp and that’s the plan.”

Hoyer said he couldn't discuss Bregman specifically. The Cubs had a revolving door at third base last season, mostly using Christopher Morel and Isaac Paredes. Neither player is with the team this spring after Morel was dealt to the Rays and Paredes was sent to the Astros in the deal that landed Tucker.

One of the team's top prospects, Matt Shaw, figures to get a good look during spring training, but as long as Bregman remains unsigned, the possibility of him ending up at Wrigley Field lingers.

In what appears to be a wide-open NL Central, he could make a big difference. The Cubs finished 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in last year's division race.

The pressure is on for Hoyer to field a playoff team. The veteran executive is in the final year of his current deal and has been with the Cubs since 2011.

Hoyer acknowledged some introspection because of the uncertainty but said he feels 2025 is going to be a good year.

“Sometimes that’s the nature of this business — but it’s fun,” Hoyer said about dealing with free agency rumors. “The reason we’re sitting here, the reason we got into this in the first place, is baseball is an awesome fan sport. People care so much about the Cubs. That’s why I love working here.”

