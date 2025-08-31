DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Cubs recalled right-hander Porter Hodge from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday and optioned left-hander Jordan Wicks to their top farm club.

Hodge is 2-1 with a 6.85 ERA and two saves in 26 appearances for Chicago this year. In his past nine appearances with Iowa going back to Aug. 1, he struck out 20 and allowed six hits over 12 scoreless innings.

Going into Sunday’s series finale at Colorado, Chicago was on top of the NL wild-card standings with a 78-58 record. It trailed NL Central-leading Milwaukee by 6 1/2 games.

The 25-year-old Wicks, a first-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, is 0-1 with an 8.71 ERA in six relief appearances with the Cubs this year.

