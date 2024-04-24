Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has a fractured rib and is headed to the injured list, manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday during a radio appearance on 670 The Score.

Top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has been called up as a corresponding move.

Bellinger was injured after trying to make a catch at the wall during the Cubs' 7-2 victory over the Houston Astros Tuesday night, crashing into the ivy-covered bricks.

The two-time All-Star had five home runs and 17 RBI with a .226/.320/.440 slash line entering play Wednesday.

Crow-Armstrong, 22, played 13 games with the Cubs down the stretch of last season and was hitting .203 with two homers and seven RBI in 19 games with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.