ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele exited his first career opening-day start with left hamstring tightness after going down awkwardly while fielding a sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning against World Series champion Texas on Thursday night.

Steele came off the mound and lunged while reaching to pick up a ball. After tossing the ball to first base to get out Leody Taveras, Steele went down to the ground in foul territory, grabbing the back of his left leg above his knee.

After being visited by an athletic trainer, Steele got up on his own and walked slowly toward the Cubs dugout. Julian Merryweather replaced Steele and got out of the inning to keep the game tied 1-1.

Steele struck out six and allowed three hits over 4 2/3 innings. He was 16-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 30 starts last season, when he was an All-Star and finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting.

His first two strikeouts came against Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, the first two hitters in the Rangers lineup and the top finishers in last season’s AL MVP voting behind unanimous winner Shohei Ohtani.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB