The Chicago Cubs have reached a one-year, $6 million agreement with veteran infielder Justin Turner, according to The Athletic's Patrick Mooney.

The 40-year-old Turner split last season between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, going to the M's via trade on July 29.

Turner slashed .259/.354/.383 with 11 home runs and 55 RBI in 139 games split between the two teams.

A veteran of 16 big league seasons, Turner is best known for his time spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014 to 2022. He's also spent time with the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. He owns a career batting average of .285 with an .821 OPS.