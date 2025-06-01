CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker left Sunday's game against Cincinnati with a jammed right ring finger.

Tucker was removed after he fouled out to the catcher for the final out of the fourth inning. He was replaced by Vidal Bruján in right field before Cincinnati batted in the fifth.

The 28-year-old Tucker was slow to get up after he was thrown out while attempting to steal second in the first inning. He hit a ground-rule double in the third and scored on Pete Crow-Armstrong's two-out single to right.

Tucker has been a key player for Chicago in his first season with the team after he was acquired in a December trade with Houston. The three-time All-Star is batting .284 with 12 homers, 39 RBIs and 16 steals in 59 games for the NL Central leaders.

