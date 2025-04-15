SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have optioned top prospect Matt Shaw to Triple-A Iowa after a disappointing start to the rookie third baseman's career.

Shaw, the No. 13 pick in the 2023 amateur draft, is just 10 for 58 with one homer and three RBIs. He has 18 strikeouts in 68 plate appearances.

The Cubs also placed right-hander Eli Morgan on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday because of an elbow impingement. Infielder Vidal Bruján was reinstated from the 10-day IL, and right-hander Nate Pearson was optioned to Iowa.

Left-hander Luke Little and right-hander Daniel Palencia were recalled from Triple-A before the Cubs' game at San Diego.

Morgan, acquired from Cleveland in November, has a 12.27 ERA in seven appearances. He gave up back-to-back home runs to Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez in Chicago's loss at San Diego on Monday.

Morgan went 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 32 appearances last season for the AL Central champion Guardians, who had the best bullpen in the majors in 2024.

The Cubs were leading the NL Central at 11-8 entering Tuesday's game against the Padres. They lost ace Justin Steele to a season-ending left elbow injury.

