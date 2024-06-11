ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Ben Brown was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a left neck strain.

Brown, who was acquired in an August 2022 trade with Philadelphia, made his major league debut on March 30 at Texas. The 24-year-old rookie is 1-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 15 games, including eight starts.

The IL stint was made retroactive to Sunday, a day after he allowed three runs and three hits in four innings in a 4-3 loss at Cincinnati.

“He's been kind of battling this over the last couple weeks,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “So we sent him back to Chicago to get some more tests to figure out what is going on.”

Right-hander Colten Brewer was reinstated from the 15-day IL before Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay. Brewer, who had been sidelined by a low back strain, has a 3.09 ERA in seven relief appearances with Chicago this season.

Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner had an extensive batting practice session and could start on Wednesday night. Hoerner hasn't played since Friday's 3-2 loss at the Reds because of a small right-hand fracture.

“Nico is doing good,” Counsell said. “We're optimistic as long as no swelling shows up, he'll be in the lineup.”

Right-hander Yency Almonte (right shoulder strain) had a bullpen session, and fellow reliever Adbert Alzolay (right forearm strain) resumed playing catch at 60 feet on Monday’s off day.

