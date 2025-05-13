CHICAGO (AP) — One of the Cubs’ best hitters this season is heading to the injured list.

Chicago announced before Tuesday night's game against Miami that outfielder Ian Happ has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain. In a corresponding move, the Cubs selected the contract of catcher Moises Ballesteros from Triple-A Iowa.

Happ suffered the injury on May 9 against the New York Mets and has missed the last three games. The 30-year-old is hitting .269 on the season, his best since he was an All-Star in 2022, and has three homers. Happ’s designation is retroactive to May 10.

The 21-year-old Ballesteros is the Cubs’ No. 4-ranked prospect. The Venezuelan signed with Chicago as an international free agent in 2021 and was set to make his major league debut against the Marlins.

In five seasons in the Cubs’ farm system, Ballesteros is batting .288 in 386 games. He's hitting. 368 with four homers in 34 games for Triple-A Iowa this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb