CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay will need surgery on his injured right forearm, manager Craig Counsell said Thursday.

“He's seeking second opinions just to determine exactly what and where he's going to have surgery,” Counsell said. “It should be probably early next week before we have an answer on that.”

The 29-year-old Alzolay had 22 saves in 25 chances in 2023, but none after August 29, when his forearm problem first appeared to surface. The righty appeared in only five more games, finishing 2-5 with a 2.67 ERA.

Alzolay struggled early this season. He earned four saves but blew four opportunities and went 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA in 18 games. He was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain on May 13. A day earlier, he walked a batter and then gave up a two-run homer to Connor Joe at Pittsburgh.

Alzolay tried to rehabilitate the injury, but suffered a setback following a one-inning outing with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, when he allowed two runs on two hits and two walks.

“He just couldn't recover,” Counsell said. "And so you know something's wrong when you're not recovering.

“Last year was a pretty good year, but obviously the way this year has played out it's been frustrating.”

